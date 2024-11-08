 The Nutcracker returns to Bardo Arts Center

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Ballet Conservatory of Asheville will again visit the campus of Western Carolina University to perform two ticketed performances of the holiday favorite ballet, “The Nutcracker”. Visit Bardo Arts Center and see young Clara befriend a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the evil Mouse King. The performances will be held on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.

Ballet Conservatory of Asheville (BCA) trains dancers to achieve their full potential by combining weekly technique classes, frequent master classes, and multiple performance opportunities. Classes for children, teens, adults, and celebrated pre-professional division include ballet, pointe, partnering, men’s class, tap, Broadway jazz, and modern. Each year, BCA presents “The Nutcracker, Winter Works: Variations & Innovations”, a full-length Spring ballet, our Spring recital, and Summer Intensive Showcase.

The Nutcracker will surely get viewers in the holiday spirit, and Bardo Arts Center is thrilled to have you there. Doors will open thirty minutes before each performance, with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The BAC Box Office is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit arts.wcu.edu/nutcracker-24 to learn more about the event and purchase tickets. To see BAC’s full calendar of events, please visit arts.wcu.edu/explore or call (828)227-ARTS.