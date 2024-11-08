OBITUARY: Melissa Belle Garcia

Melissa Belle Garcia, 52, of the Painttown Community, went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of Oneva West Garcia of New Mexico and the late Joe Garcia. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Nate Garcia, aunts and uncles, Alfred West Jr., Shirley Welch, Vivian Solis, Villareal West, and Nathan West.

In addition to her mother, she is also survived by her children, Marcela “Cela”, Emiliano “Mili”, Lake-Van “Lake”; sister, MorningStar “Star” Garcia; nieces, Kaelynn, I-Rey, Imperia “PJ”; great nieces and nephew, Zephanie “Selu”, Xavier “Boy” Tafoya; aunts and uncles, Gloria Hyatt, Lavinia Hicks (David), Angelo West (Kelly), Gator West; family and friends from New Mexico, and grand dogs, Baby Girl, Kamama “Kamala”.

Melissa or “Missie” or “Mis” loved supporting her children going to many events and games. She loved watching her boys play Baseball, Football, and Basketball. She also loved listening to her daughter sing in car rides and on stage. Everywhere she went, she had to talk and meet new people like her dad. Telling everyone funny jokes and joking around with friends and family. She always supported her teams, The Cherokee Braves, Tarheels, and Cowboys. She was also a member of Straight Fork Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 Tuesday at Straight Fork Baptist Church. Pastor Harley Maney Jr will officiate with burial at Wolfe Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at Straight Fork Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Damian, Joseph, and Lupe Solis, Travis and David Hicks, Alfred Welch, and Jeremy Hyatt.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Mili and Lake.