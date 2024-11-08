Celebrate local art at Bardo Arts Center’s 15th Annual Handmade Holiday Sale and At the Table Exhibition Reception

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Bardo Arts Center hosts its 15th Annual Handmade Holiday Sale on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event is presented by the WCU (Western Carolina University) Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center and is located throughout the Bardo Arts Center lobby and Star Atrium. This event features high-quality, handmade gifts created by students, staff, and alumni. Items for sale include artwork, candles, ceramics, wearable accessories, woodwork, and other handmade crafts. Get an early start on holiday shopping by supporting local artists!

The following vendors will be participating in this year’s Handmade Holiday Sale: AJM Wood Burning, Art Educations, Book Arts & Printmaking, Brooklyn Brown Creative Services, Diana Limbo, ECB Designs, Flori Studio, Flower Moon Designs, Grow by Earth Pottery, Jillian’s Canvas, localartbyjane, Mother Made Keepsakes, Mudcats Club, Pleasantly Twisted Pottery, Purses by Mal, Rez Dog Art Studio, She’s Crafty AVL, Smoky Mountain Creations, Starre Fired Pottery, USITT, WCU Wildlife & Forestry Club, and Wild Pony Studio.

In addition to the Handmade Holiday Sale, the WCU Fine Art Museum will host the reception for its newest exhibition, “At the Table”, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21. This reception was postponed due to Hurricane Helene. Come to the Handmade Holiday Sale and stay for the exhibition reception that explores ideas of community, power, and representation through depictions or the use of a “table.” The reception will have free snacks, refreshments, and comments from the WCU Fine Art Museum’s curator and team.

Visit arts.wcu.edu/handmadeholiday to learn more about the exhibition and reception. To see BAC’s full calendar of events, please visit arts.wcu.edu/explore or call (828) 227-ARTS.