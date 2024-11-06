Lady Braves golfer Paytyn Barker makes history

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Paytyn Barker, a senior at Cherokee High School (CHS), began playing golf in her sophomore year. Since then, she has made school history by being named the Smoky Mountain Conference (SMC) Player of the Year in her junior and senior year, and leading her team to two conference championships, both firsts in school history for Lady Braves golf.

Barker is the daughter of Melissa Barker and Craig Barker, CHS assistant principal, who accompanied her to the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Women’s Golf Championship at Sapona Golf Club in Lexington, N.C. on Oct. 28-29. Walking the course was also her coach, two-time SMC Coach of the Year Jason McMillan.

“Reaching this level is something I never could have done without the steadfast support of my coach, Jason McMillan,” Paytyn Barker said.

“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to Coach McMillan and Carr Crowe for everything they taught me and for always pushing me to be my best. I’m also deeply grateful to Jae McMillan and my friends for the countless hours they spent on the course with me, and to my family, friends, and teammates for their endless love and encouragement. And to Sequoyah National Golf Club – the best course and staff I could have asked for – thank you. Each of you has been such an essential part of my journey, and I wouldn’t have made it here without you. I also want to thank the Lord for all my blessings, which have guided and strengthened me throughout this journey.”

Paytyn Barker completed her tour at the State Championship with scores of 97 and 108 respectively in the two-day tournament. For Barker, ending her senior season of golf competing in the State Championship was more than she imagined. “Completing my final season as a Cherokee Brave was truly bittersweet. I made countless memories on the course – I laughed, I cried, and I built friendships that will last a lifetime, gaining invaluable lessons along the way,” she said.

“Starting this journey with no experience and ending it at such a high level has been nothing short of incredible. As always, it’s a great day to be a brave.”

She also competes in indoor track and is the lead pitcher for the Lady Braves softball team. There is still much competition left as a Lady Brave for Barker.