OBITUARY: Paiton C. Rickman

Paiton C. Rickman, age 28, of the Yellow Hill Community, Cherokee, N.C., passed away Wednesday (Oct. 30, 2024) evening unexpectedly at his residence. Paiton was a beautiful soul with a contagious smile who left this world too soon.

Paiton is the son of Patrick Rickman of Cherokee, N.C. and Loleta Queen of the home. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Ann Evans (Manny) and Rick Queen (Mara) both of Cherokee, N.C.; three sons, Felixx Rickman, Ryker Rickman, and Maddox Rickman, all of Cherokee; one Brother and wife, Kainon Rickman (Felicia) of Cherokee, N.C.; five aunts, Sallie Smith, Lula Davis and husband (Kenny), Yolanda Saunooke and husband (TW), Stormi Welch (Cage), Helena Cline, all of Cherokee, N.C. In addition, six uncles; two nieces, Kaiyah Rickman and Aliyah Simmons; and many cousins and his special cousin, CeAnna Saunooke, also survive.

Long House Funeral Home is assisting the family with final arrangements.