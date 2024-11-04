OBITUARY: Misty Marie Blythe

(June 3, 1978 – Oct. 31, 2024)

Misty Marie Blythe passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

She is survived by her parents, Lola and Jack Ray Blankenship; six children, Nikeya, Rachel, Logan, Maiya, Emily, and Samantha; three grandchildren, Stetson, Riley, and Olipop; brothers, Tony, Leroy, Dennis; sister, Denise; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends, that she considered family; and lastly, her Husband of 13 years, Sam.

Born and raised in Cherokee, N.C., she loved her mountains, her heritage and most of all, her family. She wore her heart on her sleeve, pulled no punches, and spoke her mind honestly. But, under that exterior was a heart of gold. She was quick to give anyone the shirt off her back, lend a hand or be an ear to someone’s problems. For that, she will be loved, remembered and missed by all who knew her. Misty always said, “Blood doesn’t make you family, Love does”

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 1 p.m.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.