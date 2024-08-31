OBITUARY: Julia Inez Welch

Julia Inez Welch, age 85, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 at her residence surrounded by her loving Family after an extended illness.

She is survived by her significant other, Ronald Allison; children, Elsie Marie “Sis” Biddix and Jessica “Bugger” Hornbuckle; 21 grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren; and brother, Calvin Eugene Murphy.

Julia is preceded by her parents, Jonah H. and Olive M. Welch; sons, Will and Gene Cornwell; daughters, Elizabeth Edwards and Donna Cornwell; brothers, Tommy K, Johnny Thurman, Terry and Ken; and sister, Bernice Lambert.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Cherokee Baptist Church beginning at 5 p.m. Julia will remain at the church until Wednesday, Sept. 4 where a formal funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Birdtown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.