EBCI WIC Program receives Breastfeeding Award of Excellence

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) WIC program has been honored with the prestigious Breastfeeding Award of Excellence Gold status, making it the only agency in the Southeast Region to receive this recognition. Additionally, EBCI WIC received a Certificate of Appreciation for Outstanding Achievement in consistently improving the rate of full breastfeeding among the community. EBCI WIC stands out as the only agency to receive this certificate as well.

To qualify for the esteemed Gold award, the agency met several key criteria:

Maintaining a Peer Counseling Program for at least one year.

Creating a clinic environment that visibly supports breastfeeding as the preferred method of infant feeding.

Demonstrating a 15 percent increase in the number of exclusively breastfed infants compared to the previous year.

Establishing partnerships with other entities to foster a supportive breastfeeding environment.

EBCI WIC remains committed to its outreach efforts, continuing to educate and provide additional resources for breastfeeding promotion. Program Manager Kim Lambert shared the following, “The well-being of these families is our top priority, and we strive to make them feel welcomed and assured that this is a safe and supportive space. I am very proud of this team; they truly are amazing. It is due to their dedication and commitment to this community; we are able to be successful.”

Alyssa Roseman, WIC nutritionist, also shared her thanks to the entire community for their continued support.

The awards were personally presented by Tamika Hayes, lead program specialist from the Supplemental Foods Program, USDA-FNS Southeast Region.

Info: EBCI WIC Program (828) 359-6232 or 359-6237