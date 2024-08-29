CROSS COUNTRY: CMS Lady Braves win at TCEC Jaguar Jungle Run

One Feather Staff Report

MURPHY, N.C. – The Cherokee Central Schools cross country teams traveled to Murphy, N.C. on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 28 to participate in the TCEC (Tri-County Early College) Jaguar Jungle Run.

The Cherokee Middle School (CMS) Lady Braves won the middle school girls team contest with 40 points followed by Murphy Middle with 51. CMS was led by Austin Fourkiller-Raby who won the race with a time of 14:10.40.

The CHS Lady Braves took second place in the high school girls team contest with 47 points narrowly behind Murphy with 45. Dvdaya Swimmer led the CHS Lady Braves with a win (20:46.10) in the high school girls race, and Livia Crowe took third place with a time of 22:39.80.

Ogana Swimmer led the CHS Braves with a second place finish (17:37.80) in the high school boys race.

Following are the results, per nc.milesplit, showing the top seven finishers in each race plus all CHS and CMS finishers:

Middle School Girls

1 – Austin Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 14:10.40

2 – Natalie Swimmer, Robbinsville, 15:09.40

3 – Rebecca Carver, Carolina Mountain XC, 15:20.90

4 – Kylee Koop, Murphy, 15:25.70

5 – Uliahna Beheler, Cherokee, 15:36.40

6 – Mayiah Carey, Swain, 15:53.40

7 – Lolo Bell, Cherokee, 15:55.60

11 – Maya Lossiah, Cherokee, 16:07.40

22 – Taytem Saunooke, Cherokee, 16:55.70

23 – Aiyana Evans, Cherokee, 16:55.70

24 – Makeena Armachain, Cherokee, 16:59.80

27 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 17:10.70

28 – Jolyssa Hernandez, Cherokee, 17:17.30

31 – Amelia Holiday, Cherokee, 17:33.50

34 – Taya Jackson, Cherokee, 17:39.80

47 – Ehko Lossiah, Cherokee, 20:10.50

49 – Viola Williams, Cherokee, 20:29.30

52 – Kaylahni Williams, Cherokee, 20:52.20

63 – Keilani Arch, Cherokee, 22:47.90

64 – Meeka Bradley, Cherokee, 22:51.70

72 – Ariel Crowe, Cherokee, 25:40.00

80 – Kinley Crowe, Cherokee, 27:25.30

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee Middle 40

2 – Murphy Middle 51

3 – Swain Middle 58

4 – Hayesville Middle 116

5 – Robbinsville Middle 129

6 – Mountain Discovery Charter 149

Middle School Boys

1 – Levi Clark, Andrews, 11:45.90

2 – Benjamin Frederick, Carolina Mountain XC, 12:13.70

3 – Elliot Salinas, Andrews, 12:27.50

4 – Jayce Donaldson, Andrews, 12:37.60

5 – Luke Clark, Andrews, 12:46.80

6 – Eli Cheeks, Hayesville, 12:54.10

7 – Porter Hood, Hayesville, 12:56.30

12 – Kinglli Beheler, Cherokee, 13:23.00

15 – Odie Owle, Cherokee, 13:49.70

20 – Carter Stephens, Cherokee, 14:07.80

33 – Charlie Bigwitch, Cherokee, 15:37.30

34 – Lucas Myers, Cherokee, 15:49.60

35 – Drayzin Beheler, Cherokee, 15:52.20

36 – Hunter McMillan, Cherokee, 15:53.60

52 – Kaiser Hernandez, Cherokee, 17:35.90

53 – Wyatt Moore, Cherokee, 17:44.50

66 – Makai Hernandez, Cherokee, 19:48.90

67 – Catche Tiger, Cherokee, 20:03.10

74 – Loki Raya, Cherokee, 21:51.30

78 – Mato Raines, Cherokee, 23:32.70

80 – Kody Smith, Cherokee, 24:32.30

Team Scores

1 – Andrews Middle 24

2 – Hayesville Middle 61

3 – Cherokee Middle 114

4 – Swain Middle 122

5 – Carolina Mountain XC 138

6 – Murphy Middle 147

7 – Robbinsville Middle 170

8 – Hiwassee Dam/Ranger Middle 187

9 – Mountain Discovery Charter 242

High School Girls

1 – Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 20:46.10

2 – Fern Crayton, Tri-County Early College, 22:27.90

3 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 22:39.80

4 – Claire Worely, Highlands, 22:57.80

5 – Sydney Greenstone, Hayesville, 23:41.30

6 – Kennedy White, Murphy, 24:31.50

7 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 24:31.50

23 – Adi Cooper, Cherokee, 28:52.30

24 – Layal Cucumber, Cherokee, 29:14.10

32 – Ayanna Lambert, Cherokee, 32:15.80

Team Scores

1 – Murphy 45

2 – Cherokee 47

3 – Hayesville 62

4 – Tri-County Early College 69

High School Boys

1 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 17:08.70

2 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 17:37.80

3 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam, 18:03.70

4 – Nathan Fredrick, Robbinsville, 18:52.50

5 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 18:53.80

6 – Maverick Hawley, Hiwassee Dam, 19:34.40

7 – Jackson Dye, Hayesville, 20:25.20

19 – Carlito Perez, Cherokee, 22:37.70

21 – Kaden Stephens, Cherokee, 23:02.50

23 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 23:12.60

27 – Kaden Cucumber, Cherokee, 24:12.50

29 – Dillon Beam, Cherokee, 24:58.90

46 – Jess Walkingstick, Cherokee, 30:19.20

49 – Isaiah Ledford, Cherokee, 31:38.70

Team Scores

1 – Hiwassee Dam 38

2 – Hayesville 80

3 – Murphy 82

4 – Cherokee 87

5 – Robbinsville 93

6 – Tri-County Early College 109