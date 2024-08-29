Additional resources arrive for Flint Gap Fire  

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Great Smoky Mountains National Park continues initial attack efforts on the Flint Gap Fire. Two suppression modules are assisting with initial attack today, Thursday, Aug. 29. An additional module will arrive tomorrow.

The fire is now estimated to be about 23 acres and is burning primarily in undergrowth in steep terrain.

Yesterday, Tennessee National Guard continued to provide aviation support and dropped 38 buckets (25,000 total gallons of water) on the fire. Today, a Type 3 Helicopter will assist with reconnaissance and will assess opportunities for ground crews to safely access the fire.

The following remain closed due to potential fire danger:

Backcountry campsites 14, 15 and 16.

Parson Branch Road.

Rabbit Creek Trail from Abrams Creek to Cades Cove.

Hannah Mountain Trail from Parson Branch Road to Little Bottom Trail.

The park received a report of the fire near Hannah Mountain, south of Abrams Creek, the evening of Aug. 26. No structures are threatened at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.