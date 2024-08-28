UKB assumes Purchased and Referred Care (Contract Health) Program from IHS under historic 638 Agreement.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Indian Health Service (IHS) has reached a historic agreement with the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma (UKB) that the UKB will use to establish the UKB Tribal Health System.

The 638 Agreement, will add the Purchased and Referred Care (PRC) Program, better known as Contract Health, to the tribe’s Self-Determination contract and annual funding agreement. This will also increase the total Indian health funding available on the reservation. It will even create gainful employment opportunities. On Monday, Aug. 26, the agreement was signed by Chief Joe Bunch and IHS Area Self-Determination Director Lindsay King.

“I’ve said for decades, our Keetoowah people have largely been wrongly denied access to the provision of federal healthcare benefits at a level available to members of other federally recognized tribes,” UKB Chief Joe Bunch said. “Today’s agreement sets the path to deliver health care to our tribal members. Our executive officers and our tribal council are extremely thankful to our federal partners who have had a hand in correcting this historical wrong.

The UKB Tribal Council appropriated $2.6 million to renovate the tribes’ wellness center into clinical space and to help jumpstart the program.

“I couldn’t be happier. I thank the Lord for his blessing. Thank you again to all involved, especially IHS Director Roselyn Tso, Oklahoma City Area Director, Rear Admiral Travis Watts, Area Self-Determination Director Lindsay King, IHS CFO Jillian Curtis, Lippes Mathias lead and UKB member Bryan Shade, and Jeff Nelson, MCT Law firm,” Chief Bunch said.

“We thank our federal partners for coming to the table in good faith. It is a tremendous day for the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians.”

The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma has nearly 14,000 members. Their tribal capital is in Tahlequah, Okla.