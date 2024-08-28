Over 500 anglers compete in Qualla Country Fish Tournament

Submitted by EBCI Natural Resources

CHEROKEE, N.C. – A total of 518 anglers registered for the Qualla Country Fish Tournament held in Cherokee, N.C. on Aug. 24-25. In all, 86 of those anglers redeemed a total of 155 tags for a total of $12,425 in cash prizes being distributed.

Lawrence Queen, of Cherokee, was the big winner redeeming a blue tag worth $5,000 and a green tag worth $500. Five other anglers also redeemed a blue tag including: David Winslow, Greer, S.C.; Robert Lewis, Mount Airy, N.C.; Cory Waldhauser, Gaston, N.C.; David K. Turner, Hartwell, Ga.; and Abraham Juarez, Cherokee, N.C.

Other tags redeemed including: five orange ($100 each), 14 white ($50), and 129 yellow ($25).

EBCI Natural Resources officials noted, “What a finish to the 2024 tagged fish tournament season here in Cherokee! This year’s final tournament saw a number of big winners with one of our own taking home the $5,000 cash prize. Congratulations to all our winners. In addition to our old timers who come back year after year, we welcomed a lot of new anglers to the area this go around. Some of our first timers were tag winners and were super excited about reeling in tagged fish their first-time fishing in Cherokee. A huge thank you to everyone who came out to join us, we appreciate you and hope to see you again soon.

We could not operate nor provide these fishing opportunities to our anglers without the hard work and input from other various tribal programs and staff, so a shout out to them for their dedication and assistance. We cannot express how proud we are of the Tribal Trout Hatchery staff who are instrumental in tagging and stocking fish for our annual tournaments as well as stocking our rivers and streams throughout the year. A special appreciation goes to the Natural Resources Enforcement officers who greet our visitors, patrol, and provide security during our events. This season we also had the privilege of having volunteers from among the Natural Resources Department’s intern staff who provided much needed and appreciated assistance during this year’s tournament weekends. As they say, ‘it takes a village’.”

EBCI Natural Resources officials added, “With that in mind, our 2025 tournament season will begin with another $20,000 cash prize tournament the last weekend of March and we hope to see you there. Opening day is always the last Saturday in March with the general waters closed to everyone two weeks prior to that date. Our trophy trout fly fishing waters remain open year-round.”

Info: Visit www.FishCherokee.com or visit Fish Cherokee on Facebook.