OBITUARY: Ella Charlene “Connie” Smith Cabe

Ella Charlene “Connie” Smith Cabe, 84, of Cherokee, passed away after an extended illness on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 28, 1940 to the late Charles H. Smith and Elma Arch Smith. She worked and retired from the Cherokee Central School system as a teacher’s assistant for over 30 years; her influence was felt by everyone who knew her. She loved to ride Harleys with her husband in her spare time. Ella was an active member at Yellow Hill Baptist Church for many years.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Max Cabe; siblings, Fancheon “Snooki” Elders, Osceola Smith, Jo Lou Bradley, Nancy Smith, Delbert Smith, Linda Raby; a sister of the heart, Ernestine Crowe; a grandson, Jacob Cabe; and granddaughters, Kylie and Kiera Cabe.

She is survived by her three children, Tony Cabe (Sis), Terance “Tince” Cabe, Tommy Cabe (Laura); seven grandchildren, Travis, Grace, Devon, Garrett, Greyson, Randall, and Ethan, three great-grandchildren, Riley, Waylon, and Maroc; two siblings, Joan Henry (Ralph) and Becky Bridges (Taylor); and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Aug. 29 at 12 p.m. at the Yellow Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Foreman Bradley officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at the Maple Leaf Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tony, Tince, Tommy, Travis, Devon Cabe, and Randall Crowe. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Bradley, James Raby, and Ethan Crowe.