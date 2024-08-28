10-acre wildland fire burning near Hannah Mountain 

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Great Smoky Mountains National Park received a report of a small wildland fire near Hannah Mountain, south of Abrams Creek, the evening of Monday, Aug. 26. The Flint Gap Fire is estimated to be about 10 acres as of Wednesday, Aug. 27 at noon. No structures are threatened at this time.

Tennessee National Guard provided aviation support with bucket drops on the fire yesterday afternoon and will continue to support fire personnel today. Additional aerial and ground initial attack resources will arrive to the park this morning and over the next several days and include:

Type 3 Incident Commander.

3 Suppression Modules (7-10 personnel each).

1 Type 3 Helicopter.

The following are closed due to potential fire danger:

Backcountry campsites 14, 15 and 16.

Parson Branch Road.

Rabbit Creek Trail from Abrams Creek to Cades Cove is closed.

Hannah Mountain Trail from Parson Branch Road to Little Bottom Trail.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Tennesse Bureau of Investigation provided a flyover yesterday to assist with mapping and monitoring the fire.