OBITUARY: James Stacey “Chase” Kalonaheskie

James Stacey “Chase” Kalonaheskie, also known as “Big Pun”, age 39, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Mission Hospital after an extended illness.

He is survived by his wife, Tashina Kalonaheskie; son, Andyn J. Pheasant; mother, Wanda “Poochie” Kalonaheskie; brothers, Michael Zane Kalonaheskie, John Perry, Dustin, Jordan and Ryan Sampson, Jack and Bill Wachacha, also, Adrian, Isiah, Kaleb and Bear Chekelelee of Robbinsville; sisters, Cassidy Kalonaheskie, Erica Pheasant, and Anna Kalonaheskie; aunt, Kathryn Kalonaheskie; uncles, David T. Kalonaheskie and Jerry D. Sampson; special Niece, Alania Hull; special in-laws, George and Sherry Pheasant; and special friends, Cherokee Recreation Department, Kevin Nations, Spud Owle, Travis Lossie and Dennis “Popcorn” Sneed.

James is preceded by his father, Allen Chekelelee; brother, Gabe Chekelelee; grandparents, David and JoAnn Kalonaheskie; uncles, John Earl Sampson, Don Maney; and many other aunts and uncles, too many to list.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home, beginning at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A formal funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Scott Chekelelee officiating. Burial will be in the Long Cemetery. Pallbearers will be James’ Son and Brothers. Honorary pallbearer will be Bill Wachacha.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.