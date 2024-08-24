OBITUARY: Roland Carr Crowe

March 1, 1941 – Aug. 22, 2024

Roland Carr Crowe, 83, of Cherokee, N.C., went to his heavenly home surrounded by his loving family on the early morning of Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Crowe and Elizabeth Huskey; his beloved wife, Marilyn “Sis” Crowe; son, Darrell Crowe; siblings, Kaiser Wilnoty, James David Crowe, Mark Crowe, Buster Arneach, Carolyn Crowe; and nephew, Troy Crowe.

Roland is survived by his son, Samuel Wayne Crowe (Candy); four grandchildren, Samantha Crowe-Hernandez (Manuel), Carr Crowe (Kasey), Randall Crowe, and Ethan Crowe; great grandchildren, Samuel, Morgan, Kaiser, Carrson, Waylon, and Maroc; siblings, Sylvester Crowe (Loretta), Mary Ann Crowe; and his special niece, Libby Ensley.

Roland was a self-taught machinist and welder. He specialized in sewing machines and had the skills to fix anything. Many of Roland’s community members relied on his expertise with mowers and weed eaters.

Roland will be remembered by the way he loved and doted on his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was always there to cheer them on in anything they did.

He was known as “Uncle Roland” to many, and he loved his nieces and nephews. He was an honorary grandpa and uncle to many young people. When he believed in someone, he made sure to let them know.

Roland was a dedicated Cherokee Braves fan. His support of the Cherokee Central School System was unmatched. He loved to see our youth thrive and one of his fondest memories was watching our football team win their first state championship.

Roland was a member of the Brothers in the Wind bike group and participated in two Trail of Tears rides to Tahlequah, Okla.. He also enjoyed riding bikes with his son and daughter-in-law.

Crisp Funeral Home of Bryson City, N.C. is handling the funeral arrangements. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25 starting at 6 p.m.. The funeral will be held on Monday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. Both services will be held at Bigwitch Baptist Church with Ben Reed and Greg Morgan officiating. Burial will take place in the Crowe Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Bo Crowe, Dick Crowe, Peanut Crowe, Logan Woodard, Sonny Williams, and Jesse Toineeta.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Langston Wood, Court Carpenter, and Rossi Wachacha.