CCS School Board adds Cherokee Speakers Memorial Day to CCS Calendar

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) met on Monday, Aug. 15 in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order at 4 p.m. by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson.

Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep.; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Dr. Jo Ray, HR director; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; and Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent. Michael Stamper, Tribal Council representative, had an excused absence.

The opening prayer was led by Swimmer. The previous meeting minutes from July 15 were approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Swimmer.

The agenda was approved with amendments adding Tsalagi Aniwonisgi Dida nv dadisdi (Cherokee Speakers Memorial Day) to the CCS calendar, and score board pricing rates for the soccer field to new business.

Jennifer Martens and Chris Davis shared in good news that the CCS Fly Fishing Tournament was a successful event with two divisions for Cherokee Middle School (CMS) and Cherokee High School (CHS). There was a total of 19 anglers with 14 CMS students and 5 CHS students. There were 18 volunteers, 8 guides and three fly shops represented. The pair thanked the Board for their donation along with the other sponsors that helped the event. They plan to make the fly fishing tournament an annual event for students. They are also planning other events including a Girls Only Fly Fishing Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 16, and a Fly Fishing Made Easy Seven Part Series. Reed-Cooper said she also heard positive feedback from her community about the event.

Pre-K Teacher Jessica French-Robertson received the Running Strong for American Indian Youth $5,000 grant to help Native American educators dedicated to cultural awareness, sustainability, and academic excellence in the classroom. She plans to enhance her classroom to include nature-based learning indoors as her students seem to enjoy their outdoor learning activities. This will provide her the opportunity to utilize environmental learning even when they are unable to go outdoors due to weather or other circumstances.

Hyatt congratulated French-Robertson and thanked her for being a leader and applying for the grant, encouraging other teachers to apply as well.

The consent agenda was approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta:

25-045 REDACTED is approved as the Cherokee Middle School Special Education Teacher.

25-046 The book study and leadership development services from Strategic Leadership Consulting (proposal total $48,000)

25-047 The purchase of replacement computers for students is approved in the amount of $44,907.50

In unfinished business, Resolution 25-017 REDACTED Cherokee Elementary School FT Custodian floater/sub, died on the floor after a motion to approve from Reed-Cooper did not receive a second.

Swimmer made a motion to approve Resolution 25-037 REDACTED is approved as the Cherokee Central School Interim Varsity Women’s Head Basketball Coach, with a second by Reed-Cooper. Swimmer, Reed-Cooper, Lambert and Toineeta voted for, and Hyatt and Thompson voted to oppose.

In new business, Swimmer discussed a quote from Team Fitz Graphics for the scoreboard for the soccer field. Girty said the information would be passed along to Athletic Director Kelsey Jackson.

Dr. Payne presented Tsalagi Aniwonisgi Dida nv dadisdi (Cherokee Speakers Memorial Day), Nov. 26, to be added to the CCS calendar. Reed-Cooper motioned to approve the calendar change, seconded by Swimmer, and the change passed unanimously.

The board entered closed session at 5:40pm. Attorney Ashley Leonard joined the closed session via conference call. The board exited closed at 6:00pm.

In other announcements, Dr. Payne shared that Caroline Parker, a reporter from EdNC, would be on campus Aug. 12 to write a first day of school feature article.

Girty asked Leonard to draft Marijuana drug testing policies. The Board is researching the issue so that it does not affect students and staff.

Girty noted that CCS is providing bookbags and school supplies to any student in need.

Lambert said she spoke with a parent and would like the Board to consider instituting school uniforms. Lambert said the parent noted it would be less expensive and help with bullying.

The Board approved donations of $250 to two families experiencing health crises and death.

Toineeta asked if the upper restrooms would open during football games this year. Girty said she would have them opened.

Girty said she would like to attend the community meetings of each community and asked the board members to send her information for attending.

The next board meeting was held on Aug. 19 in the Central Office Board Room. An article on that meeting is forthcoming, pending official meeting minutes.

The meeting adjourned at 6:04 p.m. with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Swimmer.