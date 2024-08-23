112th Annual Cherokee Indian Fair vendor information

Submitted by Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds

The Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds will be accepting applications for food trucks, stand-alone and craft vendor spaces for the 112th Annual Cherokee Indian Fair starting Monday, Aug. 26 at 8 a.m. at Lisa Frady’s office #122 inside of the Ginger Lynn Welch Building until all spaces are full. Food vendors must be at least 18 years old to qualify for a space. Please submit your application and payment with your menu attached to it to Lisa Frady (lisafrad@ebci-nsn.gov). No exceptions will be made.

The fee for the food truck and stand-alone spaces is $250. The craft vendor spaces are a 10’ X 10’ space for $200 for Oct. 1-5. The food truck, stand-alone and craft vendor spaces are on a first-come, first-pay basis for enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3. If there are any spaces left, non-enrolled members can get a food vendor space on Wednesday, Sept. 4 until all spaces are gone. They will not accept any application without the full payment for the space. You can pick up and turn in your application at the Ginger Lynn building from Lisa Frady.

Info: Lisa Frady (828) 788-1708 or (828) 359-6471

The prices for the spaces are as followed:

Food Truck Space (25’ x 25’) = $250

Stand Alone (25’ x 25’) = $250

Craft Vendor Space (10’ X 10’) = $200