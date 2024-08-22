OBITUARY: Michael Harold Owl (Pop Pop)

Michael Harold Owl (Pop Pop), 71, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. Born in Trenton, N.J., and longtime resident of Cherokee, he was the son of the Samuel and Mary Jane Owl and husband of the late Kathryn Owl.

He was known to be a practical joker and making people laugh. He was self-proclaimed as the Big Kahuna.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Samuel Owl; his brother, Donny Rose; and his sister, Fay Ludwig.

He is survived by his three children, Katina Owl, Danny Owl, Donny Owl; grandchildren, Alyssa Taylor, Sydney Taylor, Iain Brokenshire, Nick Owl-Wolfe, Jamie Owl, Vincent Owl, Sam Owl, Drake Owl, Nevaeh Owl, Vaelyn Owl, Katie Ann Owl; great grandchildren, Alaina Smith, Nakos (Jeff) Calhoun; siblings, Shirley Schilling, Samuel Owl, Susie Keener, Carol Owl; and many nieces and nephews that he loved including special niece and nephew, Richie, and Candy Wolfe.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Sam, Tom, Adam, Gene Owl, Richie Wolfe, and Frankie Ludwig.

Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandsons.