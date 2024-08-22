CROSS COUNTRY: Cherokee opens season at Hayesville; CHS and CMS Lady Braves win

One Feather Staff Report

HAYESVILLE, N.C. – The Cherokee Central Schools cross country teams started off their 2024 season at Hayesville High School on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 21, and both the Cherokee High School (CHS) and Cherokee Middle School (CMS) Lady Braves won the team event in their division.

The CHS Lady Braves won the high school girls team contest with 35 points followed by Murphy with 46. They were led by Dvdaya Swimmer who won the race with a time of 19:49.66 and Livia Crowe who placed fourth with a time of 21:34.28.

The CMS Lady Braves won the middle school girls team contest with 27 points followed by Murphy Middle with 62. Four CMS runners placed in the top seven including: Austin Fourkiller-Raby, first place, 12:58.45; Lolo Bell, fourth place, 14:28.87; Cambry Stamper, sixth place, 14:53.86; and Maya Lossiah, seventh place, 15:06.21.

Ogana Swimmer led the CHS high school boys with a second place finishing time of 16:39.64.

Following are the results, per nc.milesplit, showing the top 10 finishers and all CHS and CMS finishers:

High School Girls

1 – Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 19:49.66

2 – Fern Crayton, Tri-County Early College, 20:56.11

3 – Sydney Greenstone, Hayesville, 21:22.66

4 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 21:34.28

5 – Claire Worely, Highlands, 21:41.40

6 – Kennedy White, Murphy, 22:52.84

7 – Corinne Cotton, Murphy, 23:25.91

8 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 23:27.61

9 – Raelynn Wood, Hayesville, 23:27.71

10 – Daisee Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 23:52.83

24 – Layla Cucumber, Cherokee, 34:22.31

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee 35

2 – Murphy 46

3 – Hayesville 48

4 – Robbinsville 87

High School Boys

1 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 16:38.86

2 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 16:39.64

3 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam, 17:08.70

4 – Noah Carter, Hayesville, 18:17.91

5 – Nathan Fredrick, Robbinsville, 18:24.25

6 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 18:29.56

7 – Jackson Dye, Hayesville, 18:39.28

8 – Maverick Hawley, Hiwassee Dam, 18:41.30

9 – Elio Murillo, Hayesville, 19:37.88

10 – Landan Spies, Tri-County Early College, 19:37.93

20 – Kaden Stephens, Cherokee, 21:02.89

25 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 21:23.01

29 – Carlito Perez, Cherokee, 22:17.73

33 – Kaden Cucumber, Cherokee, 23:22.62

37 – Russell McKay, Cherokee, 25:27.17

38 – Dillon Beam, Cherokee, 25:27.58

41 – Jess Walkingstick, Cherokee, 26:40.68

45 – Isaiah Ledford, Cherokee, 27:17.10

Team Scores

1 – Hiwassee Dam 43

2 – Hayesville 51

3 – Murphy 92

4 – Robbinsville 98

5 – Cherokee 103

6 – Tri-County Early College 136

Middle School Girls

1 – Austin Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 12:58.45

2 – Makenna Moss, Hayesville, 13:30.78

3 – Natalie Swimmer, Robbinsville, 14:22.07

4 – Lolo Bell, Cherokee, 14:28.87

5 – Rebecca Carver, Carolina Mountain XC, 14:34.79

6 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 14:53.86

7 – Maya Lossiah, Cherokee, 15:06.21

9 – Uliahna Beheler, Cherokee, 15:21.35

11 – Aiyanna Evans, Cherokee, 15:41.43

13 – Taytem Saunooke, Cherokee, 15:45.72

22 – Julissa Hernandez, Cherokee, 16:22.73

25 – Makeena Armachain, Cherokee, 16:25.36

28 – Taya Jackson, Cherokee, 16:48.26

30 – Amelia Holiday, Cherokee, 16:50.97

41 – Ehko Lossiah, Cherokee, 18:39.41

44 – Kaylahni Williams, Cherokee, 19:16.04

46 – Meeka Bradley, Cherokee, 19:22.61

51 – Keilani Arch, Cherokee, 20:12.35

60 – Ariel Crowe, Cherokee, 22:38.77

69 – Amaya Rodriguez, Cherokee, 25:01.50

70 – Kinley Crowe, Cherokee, 25:05.90

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee Middle 27

2 – Murphy Middle 62

3 – Hayesville Middle 79

4 – Robbinsville Middle 116

5 – Carolina Mountain XC 119

6 – Mountain Discovery Charter School 157

Middle School Boys

1 – Levi Clark, Andrews, 11:20.55

2 – Jayce Donaldson, Andrews, 11:43.06

3 – Benjamin Frederick, Carolina Mountain XC, 11:43.43

4 – Luke Clark, Andrews, 12:06.96

5 – Eli Cheeks, Hayesville, 12:18.18

6 – Porter Hood, Hayesville, 12:24.46

7 – Keller McSween, Carolina Mountain XC, 12:38.07

8 – Matt Woodard, Robbinsville, 12:48.26

9 – Anthony Page, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 12:53.99

10 – Kingzlli Beheler, Cherokee, 13:05.34

16 – Odie Owle, Cherokee, 13:48.00

18 – Carter Stephens, Cherokee, 13:56.68

21 – Jeron Martens, Cherokee, 14:09.57

28 – Charlie Bigwitch, Cherokee, 14:35.52

32 – Drayzin Beheler, Cherokee, 14:50.90

34 – Lucas Myers, Cherokee, 15:06.67

36 – Hunter McMillan, Cherokee, 15:22.93

44 – Kaiser Hernandez, Cherokee, 16:55.72

51 – Wyatt Moore, Cherokee, 18:07.21

58 – Makai Hernandez, Cherokee, 19:11.46

66 – Kody Smith, Cherokee, 23:37.84

67 – Mato Raines, Cherokee, 23:39.12

Team Scores

1 – Andrews Middle 33

2 – Hayesville Middle 57

3 – Cherokee Middle 93

4 – Murphy Middle 110

5 – Carolina Mountain XC 110

6 – Hiwassee Dam/Ranger Middle School 157

7 – Robbinsville Middle 164

8 – Mountain Discovery Charter School 220