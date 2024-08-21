OBITUARY: Mike Daniel Walkingstick

Mike Daniel Walkingstick, age 67, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 at Maggie Valley Nursing Home after an extended illness.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Walkingstick; children, Mike D. Walkingstick Jr. of Cherokee, N.C., Stacy George of Sylva, N.C., David George of Bryson City, N.C.; 17 grandchildren; sisters, Martha Sampson, Margaret Walkingstick, and Melinda Walkingstick; also, Lizzie Hull.

Mike is preceded by his parents, Russell Walkingstick and Annie Arch; daughter, Ardina Walkingstick; brothers, Allen Walkingstick, Wilson Walkingstick; and sister, Juanita Hornbuckle.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home, beginning at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Donald and Wendy Lotts officiating. Burial will be in the Birdtown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.