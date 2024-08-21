OBITUARY: Dalilah Lynne Pheasant

Dalilah Lynne Pheasant, age 22, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. She is the daughter of Jeremiah and Brandy Pheasant, and Lori Ludwig (William Harris Jr.).

Also surviving are her Children, Karma Dayana Pheasant and Xavier Marcello Pheasant; brothers, Jeremiah Pheasant Jr., Joshua Pheasant; sister, Nestoria Pheasant; aunts, Luna Dahna Lopez, Sherrene Swayney (Sam), Kristine Gunter, Melanie McCoy (Bill), and Leeann Back; uncles, Jim Driver (Jonna), Adam West, Jared Panther, Soloman, Eddie Swayney, and Lee Johnson; cousins, Jimiqua and Jimya Driver, Destiny Johnson, Nicole and Megan Kilby, Shaylee and Tybee Back, Cassie Arch, Kolby Hornbuckle and TJ Owl; and best friends, Megan Kilby, Josie Smoker, Tayla Junaluska, and Tayana Calhoun.

Dalilah is preceded by her grandparents, Eric Driver and Robert “Bob” and Fay (Owl) Ludwig; and uncle, Chuck Pheasant.

Dalilah was a beautiful loving Mother of two beautiful babies. She was a free spirit and didn’t like staying in one place. She loved spending time with her kids, family and friends. She enjoyed going to concerts and her favorite bands were Avenged Sevenfold and $uicide Boy$. She loved to travel and go on trips. She was an artist and good at drawing and making crafts. Dalilah was a good friend to everyone she met and always made people laugh. She wanted to make a difference and become Chief one day. But, most of all, she loved her family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 23 at the Big Cove Recreation Center beginning at 5 p.m. Dalilah will remain at the Recreation Center until the hour of service on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. with Harley Maney officiating. Burial will be in the Birdtown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cody Driver, Cory Pheasant, James Pheasant, Frankie Ludwig, Carey Swayney, and Hunter Swayney. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeremiah Pheasant Jr. and Joshua Pheasant.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.