Honoring Long Man: “They Showed Us the Way”

Submitted by Juanita Wilson

Long Man, Ganvhida Asgaga, is a revered figure among the Cherokee, whose head lays in the mountains and feet in the sea. The river is Long Man, called upon for strength, for cleansing, and for numerous cultural rituals tied to medicine and washing away bad thoughts and sadness. We invite you to help us Honor Long Man with our annual Clean Up on the Oconaluftee River, Sept. 6 starting at 8 a.m. at the Peaches Squirrel Sports & Recreation Center in Cherokee, N.C. Links to register for the event and further information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/HonoringLongMan.

The event begins with a free breakfast at the Peaches Squirrell Sports & Recreation Center (formerly Birdtown Gym), 1139 US-19, Cherokee, NC 28719, at 8 a.m. Over breakfast, we’ll share in prayer, hear from speakers, and see a puppet show. Volunteers will receive equipment and instructions on where and how to safely clean our mountain streams, creeks and rivers, then be dispatched in teams for the cleanup. At 12:30, we will reconvene to dispose of all trash collected at 181 Tsali Blvd (old Cherokee Elementary site) and celebrate the day’s work.

The Oconaluftee River, which runs through the Qualla Boundary, begins at Newfound Gap in the Great Smoky Mountains Park. Spring water bubbles forth from the mountaintops in the Great Smoky Mountains, then joins with rain and tumbles down the ancient slopes to create the Oconaluftee River. This river meets the Tuckasegee River, then the Little Tennessee River on its journey to the ocean, providing wildlife habitat and drinking water along the way. Join us to live our connection with Long Man by cleansing our waterways while They Show Us the Way. This is much more than a one-time ‘river cleanup.’ It is a cultural re-awakening as we stand together for our Rivers.