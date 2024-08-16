OBITUARY: Diane McElreath Brown

Diane McElreath Brown, 78, entered heaven under the noonday sun, covered by the prayer of her #5 son, Daniel “Nunu” Brown, and her #3 son, Buzzy Brown, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Tsisgwohi (Birdtown). She is dancing before the Lord with her father and mother, renowned Buck Dancer William Cleve “Bill” McElreath and Mary Grace Wilson McElreath. She will be laid to rest in her home mountains of Swannanoa with her parents.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd George Brown Jr., and her great grandson, Augustus Lee Brown.

She is survived by her #1 son Hugh Ryan Brown of Melbourne, Fla., her #2 son William Anthony Brown and wife Michelle, her #3 son Jonathan Michael Brown and wife Kelly, her #4 son Robert Thorpe Brown and wife Tavish all of Bryson City, and her #5 son Daniel Shane Brown and wife Pam of Canton; her brother, Mike “Yogi” McElreath of Swannanoa; two nephews, Rok and Hawk McElreath of Swannanoa; 10 grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Diane was a servant of the Lord, leading missions in Kentucky and West Virginia, Appalachian Lights Ministries and Little Sparrows Ministries respectively, beginning in the nineties and throughout the rest of her life. She saved the lives of many during her mission work, including Diana E. Driver, the nurse who gave her comfort at the end of her life. She was also a beautician at her beloved salon, Steel Magnolias, where she brought beauty and joy to many.

“And he shall bring forth thy righteousness as the light, and thy judgment as the noonday.” Psalm 37:6

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday at the Funeral Home.