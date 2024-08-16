Gatlinburg Bypass closed to all traffic starting Aug. 21 for bridge rehabilitation

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – The National Park Service will close the Gatlinburg Bypass to all traffic between the Gatlinburg Scenic Overlook and Newfound Gap Road for bridge construction. The closure will be in place from Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. while construction crews install a new bridge deck. The overlook and Campbell Lead Road will remain open.

During the closure, park crews will also clean drainage ditches, repair damaged guardrails, remove litter, mow road shoulders and do other roadside cleaning and maintenance.

The bridge improvement is part of an $11 million investment from the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund to rehabilitate a two-mile section of Newfound Gap Road near Gatlinburg.

Work started on the road project in April and is expected to be complete by the end of September. To date, construction crews have removed and reset stone curb, improved ditches and culverts, repaved Park Headquarters Road and parking areas, repaved the Sugarlands Riding Stables entrance road and constructed new ABAAS accessible parking spaces at Park Headquarters and the stables.