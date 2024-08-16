Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians takes significant step towards strengthening Inter-Tribal Collaboration

Submitted by Office of Principal Chief Michell Hicks

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – On Aug. 13-14, representatives from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), including Principal Chief Michell Hicks and members of the Tribal Council, traveled to Hollywood, Fla. for a meeting held with the leaders of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The meeting marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to establish a new inter-tribal alliance focused on advancing tribal sovereignty, economic development, and preserving sacred lands.

During the meeting, substantial progress was made, with the delegation beginning the drafting process for an accord that will outline the collective goals of this emerging alliance. This accord is set to become a cornerstone of a united effort to protect and advance the interests of Indigenous peoples across the country.

“It’s always powerful to sit down with our fellow tribal leaders – people who share our values, our commitment to sovereignty, and our vision for the future,” said Chief Hicks. “These are Nations that have consistently demonstrated their strength, resilience, and success. Whether it’s through thriving economies, cultural preservation efforts, or strong governance, each of our tribes has proven time and again that we can adapt, prosper, and lead. I’m genuinely excited about the progress we’ve made because this is about building something that will benefit not just our Nations, but all Indigenous people. It’s personal for us – it’s about our future.”

This effort builds on a significant decision made in May 2024 when the EBCI, through Res. No. 202 passed by the Tribal Council, committed to joining forces with the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and the Seminole Tribe of Florida. This resolution marked the beginning of a historic partnership.

“As descendants of the original four founding Nations of USET, this collaboration feels like a natural progression. We’re building on a legacy of unity and resilience that our ancestors started, and we’re doing it with an eye toward a future where our children and grandchildren can thrive,” Chief Hicks added.

The EBCI remains dedicated to its role within USET while embarking on this new collaborative journey, which promises to enhance the strength and unity among these historic tribes.