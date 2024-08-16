Bradley sentenced for trafficking fentanyl

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – John Edward Bradley, 50, of Cherokee, N.C., was sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 to seven years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for trafficking fentanyl, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

According to court documents and court proceedings, Bradley was previously convicted of a federal firearms offense in the Western District of North Carolina and was sentenced to a term of imprisonment. After serving his prison term, Bradley was placed under court supervision on conditions of federal supervised release. In June 2023, Bradley’s federal probation officer obtained a warrant for Bradley’s arrest on allegations that Bradley had violated the terms of his supervision.

According to court documents, on June 13, 2023, law enforcement observed Bradley driving his vehicle in Cherokee. Knowing that there was an active arrest warrant against Bradley, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of Bradley’s vehicle and Bradley was taken into custody. While in custody, Bradley told law enforcement that he had narcotics hidden in his underwear. Law enforcement searched Bradley and retrieved two baggies containing a controlled substance. Following a lab analysis of the substances it was determined that the larger baggie contained fentanyl and the smaller baggie contained methamphetamine. Bradley admitted that he possessed the fentanyl with the intent to distribute it to others.

On Dec. 20, 2023, Bradley pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

This prosecution is the result of a joint investigation by the DEA, the Cherokee Indian Police Department, and the Cherokee Alcohol Law Enforcement, with the assistance of the U.S. Probation Office in the Western District of North Carolina.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Scott with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville prosecuted the case.