Upcoming morning closures of Clingmans Dome Road for educational programs

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Clingmans Dome Road will be closed the mornings of Sept. 10, 12 and 16 to facilitate special educational programs for students at schools in the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians community. The road will be closed at midnight the night before each event and will re-open at 1 p.m.

During the three morning closures, the seven-mile road and Clingmans Dome Tower will be closed to all motorists, cyclists, and hikers. Visitors should consider alternative destinations during the temporary closures. Look Rock Observation Tower along Foothills Parkway West offers a 360-degree view of the surrounding mountains and valleys in Tennessee. Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail, Cataloochee Valley and Oconaluftee Mountain Farm Museum offer historic landscape experiences.