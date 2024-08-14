EBCI Law Enforcement monthly report for July

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) Chief of Police Carla Neadeau compiles a monthly report for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Law Enforcement Division. Chief Neadeau shared the following data for the month of July.

Calls Dispatched in Cherokee: 1,457 calls. This is below their 2023 average of 1,599, and below last July’s data point of 1,542.

Calls Dispatched in Snowbird/Cherokee Co.: 193 calls. This is below their 2023 average of 213, and below last July’s data point of 220.

Traffic Stops: 166 stops. This is below their 2023 average of 184, and just above last July’s data point of 160.

Total Citations Issued: 39 citations. This is well below their 2023 average of 91, and well below last July’s data point of 104.

Driving While Impaired (DWI) Arrests: 5 DWI arrests. This matches their 2023 average of 5, and below last July’s data point of 8.

Motor Vehicle Crashes: 39 crashes. This is below their 2023 average of 50, and below last July’s data point of 64.

Criminal Arrests: 41 arrests. This is below their 2023 average of 53, and below last July’s data point of 49.

Incident Reports: 350 reports. This is just below their 2023 average of 354, and well above last July’s data point of 185.

Drug Offenses: 27 offenses. This is below their 2023 average of 31, and just below last July’s data point of 29.

Larcenies: 33. This is above their 2023 average of 29, and above last July’s data point of 27.

Assaults: 39. This is below their 2023 average of 44, and just below last July’s data point of 40.

Checkpoints: 16. This is above their 2023 average of 10, and above last July’s data point of 14.

Overdoses: 1. This is well below their 2023 average of 10, and well below last July’s data point of 9. July 2024 is the lowest number of overdoses with (1) overdose in the months of 2023 and 2024. The next lowest number is May 2024 with (3) overdoses.

Fatal Overdoses: 0. This is below their 2023 average of 1, and below last July’s data point of 1.

Natural Resource Enforcement (NRE) Citations: 48 citations. This is above their 2023 average of 30, and above last July’s data point of 37.

Transports: 24.

Major Crimes Investigations: 77.

Special Victim Crimes Investigations: 110.

General Crimes Investigations: 69.

Narcotics Investigations: 135.

Active Probationers: 336. This is above the 2023 average of 152, and above last July’s data point of 154.

Recidivism/Repeat Inmates: Females First Confinement – 1, Females Returning – 15, Males First Confinement – 2, Males Returning – 24

Complaints: In July 2024, a citizen complained that an officer was unprofessional when responding to her home. The complaint is under investigation.

Operations/Notable Events: (3) School Resources Officers (SROs) attended National Association of School Resources Officers (NASRO) training. (1) SRO attended Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) training. (5) officers (Patrol, Special Operations, Narcotics, Investigations) attended basic SWAT training. There were four Community Watch trainings. (1) officer attended Defensive Tactics training. (8) officers attended Gang Awareness training. (4) officers attended Cellebrite training.

EBCI Law Enforcement is still hiring. Four cadets are currently in Basic Law Enforcement training, including two EBCI members.