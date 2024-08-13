Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital celebrate service award recipients

SYLVA, N.C. – Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital held a celebratory luncheon last week in honor of staff members who recently reached significant milestones in their tenure as employees of the hospitals.

Service awards for staff and providers are typically given on a monthly or bi-monthly basis, depending upon the timeframe for staff anniversaries. Individuals are honored for their service in 5-year increments.

Those honored at this month’s celebration included:

5 Years of Service: Aleisha Evans, Imaging; Sheila Haigler, Harris Pulmonary & Sleep Associates; Steve Zimmerman, Harris Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine

10 Years of Service: Mariana Da Costa, Nursing; Stephanie McCall, Harris Regional Cancer Center; Kezia Waldroup, Ambulatory Infusion

15 Years of Service: Kristyn Holland, Laboratory

20 Years of Service: Kevin Ray, Respiratory Therapy

25 Years of Service: Matthew Cammisa, Surgical Services; Stephanie Conner, Intensive Care Unit

30 Years of Service: Ronnie Kelly, Clinical Informatics; Tina Fisher, Laboratory; Tony Belcher, Harris EMS

Leaders from the recognized individuals’ departments took time to share remarks highlighting their team members’ dedication to their role and the organization, after which CEO Ashley Hindman presented each honoree with a plaque signifying their years of service.

“Many exceptional professionals have committed their careers to delivering compassionate, high-quality care at our hospitals,” said Hindman. “It’s a privilege to recognize and thank them for their dedication at every milestone.”

Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital are committed to the mission of making communities healthier by embodying core values that ensure our hospitals are places where people choose to come for healthcare, physicians and providers want to practice, and employees want to work.