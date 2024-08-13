Community Alert: COVID-19 Guidelines Update and Reminders

Submitted by EBCI Public Health and Human Services

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in our community, and Public Health and Human Services and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority want to remind everyone to follow the CDC’s updated guidelines to keep yourself and others safe. https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/guidance/faqs.html

Key Reminders:

Stay Home if You Are Sick! If you’re feeling unwell, protect others by staying home. The CDC recommends staying home until your symptoms improve and you’ve been fever-free for at least 24 hours without medication. Afterward, take extra precautions for the next 5 days to help prevent spreading the virus.

If you’re feeling unwell, protect others by staying home. The CDC recommends staying home until your symptoms improve and you’ve been fever-free for at least 24 hours without medication. Afterward, take extra precautions for the next 5 days to help prevent spreading the virus. Get Tested for COVID-19: If you’re eligible for services at Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority, free COVID-19 test kits are available at the emergency room desk and the Immediate Care Center. Please wear a mask if you’re symptomatic! Test kits are also available in public health vending machines.

Follow CDC Respiratory Virus Guidance: CDC recommends that everyone adopt core prevention strategies:

Stay up to date with immunizations to protect against severe illness from COVID-19, flu, and RSV.

to protect against severe illness from COVID-19, flu, and RSV. Practice good hygiene: Cover coughs and sneezes, wash or sanitize hands often, and clean frequently touched surfaces.

Cover coughs and sneezes, wash or sanitize hands often, and clean frequently touched surfaces. Take steps for cleaner air: Improve ventilation by bringing in fresh outdoor air, using air purifiers, or spending more time outdoors.

Improve ventilation by bringing in fresh outdoor air, using air purifiers, or spending more time outdoors. When you may have a respiratory virus: Use precautions to prevent spread: Stay home and away from others if you’re symptomatic, and take added precautions for five days after symptoms improve. If you are at higher risk for severe illness: Seek healthcare promptly for testing and potential treatment. Early intervention can lower your risk of complications. Contact your primary care team at 497-9163 for assistance.



Additional Prevention Strategies:

Consider wearing a mask, especially if you’re symptomatic or in a high-risk setting.

especially if you’re symptomatic or in a high-risk setting. Maintain physical distancing when possible.

For more information, visit: CDC Respiratory Virus Guidance.

For further assistance, contact the PHHS Team at 359-6240 or your primary care provider.