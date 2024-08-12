OBITUARY: Belinda Lee Deck Taylor

FINGER, Tenn. – Belinda Lee Deck Taylor, age 73, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, at Vanderbilt University Hospital.

She was born July 25, 1951, in Vero Beach, Fla., the daughter of the late Charles Edward and Polly Owl Deck. She grew up in Vero Beach and graduated High School there and finished Votech School.

She married Larry Lonzo Taylor on April 19, 1970. They lived at Fort Pierce, Fla. They moved to Tennessee in 1973. She worked at several garment factories around the area and worked as a teachers aid at a private Christian school.

She worked at Savannah Healthcare and home health care at Bethel Springs. They had served as foster parents for many years.

She was a member of the Seven Day Adventist of Bethel Springs and loved to sing in church. She was very active in church and served in many areas, having served as a deaconess.

She enjoyed riding and seeing the country sides. They visited many area restaurants, and she was an excellent cook.

Belinda was a Cherokee Indian and a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her husband, Larry L. Taylor of Finger; a son, Larry L. Taylor, II of Henderson; three grandchildren, Drew Taylor (Amber), Zachary Taylor, and Mariah Crawford (Wesley); seven great grandchildren; a brother, Flint Deck of Henderson; and four sisters, Mona Robertson of Henderson, Rhonda Hutcherson of Henderson, Lorina Cagle of Finger and Lauren Davidson of Finger.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Christina Busby.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Shackelford Funeral Directors – East Main Chapel at 619 East Main Street in Henderson, Tenn. with Pastor Bob Wint officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Knob Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at East Main 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.