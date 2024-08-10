OBITUARY: Charles Kalonaheskie (Charlie)

Charles Kalonaheskie (Charlie), 75, of the Wolftown Community, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Styles and Susie Armachain Kalonaheskie. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Dean Kalonaheskie; wife, Emaline Bird Kalonaheskie; brothers, Thomas Driver, James Kalonaheskie, Junior Kalonaheskie, Jonah (Bone Head) Kalonaheskie; and sisters, Josephine Kalonaheskie, and Nannie (Kalonaheskie) Calhoun.

He is survived by his daughter, Amy Postoak and husband Johnny; son, Jesse Kalonaheskie; grandchildren, Jeremy Dean Kalonaheskie Jr., Sherman Charles Kalonaheskie, Angelyn Faith Kalonaheskie, Kyndra Leighana Postoak, Rhiannon Emaleigh Postoak, Mia Hvsotvtes Postoak; and sister, Geneva Watty.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Ben Reed will officiate with burial in the Wolfetown Community Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be family.