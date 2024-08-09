OBITUARY: David E. McCoy Sr.

David E. McCoy Sr., 64, of the Birdtown Community, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024 in his home surrounded by his family. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Soloman (Bud) and Winona Delozier McCoy.

He was a member of Bethabara Baptist Church. Dave was an underground hard rock construction miner for 12 years. Dave was also the manager of Cherokee Tribal Parks and Recreation for nearly three decades. His pride and joy was maintaining the Cherokee Football Field. He was the president of the Smoky Mountain Youth Football conference for 23 years and was involved with the conference for 36 years. Dave was a USET Boxing Commissioner. He was the board president of the NAYO and NASA sports orginazations. Dave also served as member of the Cherokee Central School Board. He was the recipient of the 2002 Frell Owle Leadership Award.

Dave was preceded in death by his infant brother, Thomas Edwin McCoy.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Vickie Sequoyah McCoy; children, David McCoy Jr. “Skooter”, Sasha Leigh McCoy Watty (Stephan), Kyle Tazzman McCoy “Taz”; grandchildren, Spencer, Garrett, Emma, Suri, Sela, Shad, Sian, Hudson, Grace; step grandchildren, Patrick and Benji; sister, Mickie Crowe; an uncle, Willard McCoy; and several nieces and nephews; and multiple youth he opened his home to and impacted in positive ways.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Bethabara Baptist Church.

Rev. Tony Cochran will officiate with burial in the Birdtown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at the church.

Pallbearers will be Peanut Crowe, Dick Crowe, Bo Crowe, Tim Smith, Langston Wood, and Ashford Smith.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Davis, Jeff McCoy, and Jeff Styles.