Principal Chief’s Report for June and July 2024

Submitted by Principal Chief Michell Hicks

June 1 was kicked off with the Annual Kituwah Celebration, commemorating and celebrating the return of our Mother Town. It was an evening filled with joy, reflection, and unity as we honored our culture and history. The celebration was made special by the participation of so many community members, elders, leaders, and youth who all contributed to the event. We owe a debt of gratitude to everyone who worked tirelessly to ensure this celebration was memorable, honoring our past while looking forward to our future.

It was a great way to lead into the 2024 NCAI event that our tribe had the opportunity to host. We were honored to host this event, showcasing the important work being done by NCAl to advocate for tribal rights and sovereignty. One standout event, “The Empowering Indigenous Women in Leadership,” featured an influential panel of successful, highly skilled EBCI women discussing the importance and impact of Indigenous women in leadership. The panel included former Principal Chief Joyce Dugan, Emra Arkansas, Marsha Hicks, Libby Ensley, Kathi Littlejohn, Chrissy Arch, Savannah Baylon, and Sonya Wachacha. We hope to continue this panel series, providing more opportunities for EBCI women to share their experiences and mentor future generations.

On June 11, Cherokee Central Schools held their “Night of Cherokee” for students who attended Cultural Summer School. It was truly amazing to see the incredible talents of our students and the boundless potential and creativity within our community.

On June 16, the first lady and I attended the 13th Annual Cherokee Indian Hospital Gala to support a cause that is close to our hearts: youth mental health services. It was a wonderful evening providing an opportunity to connect with many friends from the community and delegates from Western North Carolina and across the state.

Earlier that week, Tribal Council Chairman Mike Parker and I had the honor to meet with Dena J. King, the United States Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Our discussion was incredibly insightful as we addressed issues such as the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP), public safety, and the well-being of our youth.

I also attended the Elder Abuse Awareness Walk, which served as a powerful reminder of our duty to protect and uplift our elders. It reinforced the importance of standing against elder abuse and neglect, advocating for their rights, and ensuring they live with respect and dignity.

June 19-20 I, along with staff and Tribal Council, attending Tri-Council in Tahlequah, Okla.. The General Session was a significant success, with the unanimous passage of a resolution to preserve Moccasin Bend. Protecting Moccasin Bend is essential to preserving our history and legacy. The following day, June 21, we proudly welcomed the 2024 RTR Riders, who completed their inspiring three-week journey cycling the Northern route of the Trail of Tears, commemorating a significant chapter in our shared history.

On June 26, the Vice Chief and I visited the Snowbird Community Health Fair. It was a great reminder of the excellent health services our tribe offers, and the hard work being done in the Snowbird community.

I was invited to speak at the graduation ceremony at the Oconaluftee Job Corps. The OJCC presents tremendous opportunities that provide the tools and knowledge needed to excel in their chosen careers, something that may be an alternative to traditional career paths.

Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino holed their Topping Off ceremony in Murphy on June 28 to celebrate the placement of the highest beam in the new hotel tower. The First Lady and I were also able to take a tour and witness the breathtaking views that this tower will offer. The vision for our tribe’s future looks bright when we have strong collaboration and cohesion between Tribal leadership and our partners.

On July 1, Tribal leadership addressed community concerns surrounding our partnership with the Atlanta Braves. We listened to the feedback and recognized that we can use EBCI Night as an opportunity to promote awareness and understanding of our culture and values. As we continue to move forward, it’s important to remember that if we don’t seize opportunities like these, we risk others defining what it means to be Cherokee.

On July 2, we hosted the Fourth of July Tribal Employee Picnic at the Oconaluftee Island Park to celebrate our Tribal Employees. The day was filled with live music from the Rock Holler Band, cornhole games, fishing, tug-o-war, a watermelon eating contest, and much more. This event was the result of months of hard work and planning, marking a great start to the 4th of July holiday.

The Annual July 4th Powwow and Fireworks was a huge success. Our Commerce Division released information that shared that from July 5-7, our community welcomed over 7,500 visitors for the annual Cherokee 4th of July Powwow, accompanied by a breathtaking 20-minute fireworks show that lit up the night sky like never before. Thank you to everyone who helped make this a memorable night for all who attended.

On July 12, the first lady and I attended the EBCI Recovery Rally. The theme was, ‘Recovery is Good Medicine,’ hit home for so many of us. It’s incredible to see our community come together to support and celebrate those on their recovery journey.

I’m proud of our community for the way we’ve embraced and uplifted those in recovery. It’s our collective effort that’s building a stronger, more supportive environment for everyone. Recovery truly is good medicine, and I’m excited to see us continue this important work, knowing that our community’s dedication is what makes it possible.

I met with Senators, House members, and Tribal leaders in Washington, D.C., to discuss protecting Indigenous rights. We expressed frustration over Senator Tillis blocking legislation for Indian Country, particularly the U.S. Truth and Healing Commission Bill, which seeks to address the devastating legacy of Indian boarding schools. This bill is important for documenting and acknowledging the history of forced assimilation and abuse Native American children endured, promoting healing and reconciliation. We also raised concerns about state-recognized groups receiving federal funding, undermining the sovereignty and integrity of federally recognized tribes.

The new Tsali Care Center is nearing full completion, as the first lady and I, along with members of the Executive staff, were able to take a tour of the new facility. We are excited to see this state-of-the-art facility come to fruition, built with intent and utilizing the best practices in long-term care. As a tribe, we take great pride in ensuring our elders receive the highest quality of care, and this center represents our deep commitment to their well-being.

On July 20, we participated in collaboration with the Atlanta Braves for EBCI night at Truist Park. During the game, a powerful video was shown that provided an in-depth look into the heart of our tribe. The video highlighted the truth that we know who we are and reaffirmed that, despite the efforts to erase us, we are still here. Thank you again to the Atlanta Braves for hosting this event and the Atlanta Braves Cultural Committee for your continued work.

I attended the monthly Community Club Council meeting with the Vice Chief and EBCI Secretaries. We value these meetings as they provide an opportunity to address concerns and answer questions from the CCC. This month’s discussion centered on job shortages, the condition of the old high school, and the state of our tribe’s finances.

We also met with Kituwah, LLC, for an in-depth visioning and strategic planning session. During this meeting, we explored potential collaborations and discussed a shared vision for the future. Our conversations focused on aligning our goals and strategies to strengthen our community’s economic development and cultural preservation.

This discussion aligns with our continued strategy sessions for the Old High School, Ceremonial Grounds, and Elementary sites. Listening to the needs and wants of our community is important as we plan and implement these projects, ensuring they reflect the needs and priorities of our members.

I attended the Cherokee Language Master-Apprentice Program (CLMAP) graduation ceremony and felt incredibly proud of the graduates. They took on the challenging and important journey of learning our language, playing a huge role in its preservation and revitalization.

Summer has proven to be an exceptionally busy time of year for our Tribe, with June and July filled with significant activities and events. Our community has been active in cultural and educational initiatives, creating connections within and beyond our Tribe. As we navigate these busy months, I look forward to the continued progress we are making in strengthening our sovereignty, preserving our culture, and enhancing the well-being of our members.