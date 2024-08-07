New Kituwah Academy names Early Childhood Wing after Rose “Losi” Sneed

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 7, New Kituwah Academy (NKA) unveiled the name of the early childhood wing in honor of Rose “Losi” Sneed. Losi is a Cherokee first language speaker and a longtime employee of NKA. She is a favorite of the children in the early childhood classrooms.

NKA Early Childhood Family Partnership/Lead Teacher Michelle “Gadoyae” Long made the request to management to name the wing after Losi. NKA Superintendent Kylie “Koga” Shuler and Youth & Adult Education director Renissa “Totsuwa” McLaughlin thought it was a great idea. With help from EBCI Communications, Long made a temporary sign to honor Losi. NKA Early Childhood staff were joined by Losi’s family to reveal the surprise.

Gadoyae stated, “[Early Childhood] is fortunate to have Losi. Losi sets a great example for all generations. At age 80, she is always early to work. Sgi, Losi! We are so grateful that you have stayed with us and shared the language with our New Kituwah Babies.”

A formal ceremony will be held later this month.