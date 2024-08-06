Cooper joins SCC’s Board of Trustees; Henke starts new term

SYLVA, N.C. – Joyce Cooper has spent most of her life helping students learn.

She spent almost 30 years in various roles at Haywood Community College, authoring a “Developmental Math” textbook. In 2021, she endowed the “Pass It On” Scholarship to offer a hand-up to Southwestern Community College (SCC) students who might not otherwise be able to afford college.

She’s also an active member of the SCC Foundation’s Gala Planning Committee, which organizes Southwestern’s single-largest fundraising event every year.

It seemed a natural fit, then, for Cooper to join SCC’s Board of Trustees. She was appointed to the board by the NC Senate and sworn in on July 23. Her term runs through 2028.

“As a person who spent most of her professional career working within the NC Community College System as an instructor and Department Head, it is a tremendous honor to become a member of Southwestern Community College’s Board of Trustees,” said Cooper, a resident of Whittier. “I trust my years of experiences, especially with the students, to help me make wise decisions that will ultimately help the SCC students to continue experiencing a top-quality education and earn a degree that will provide a quality life. I appreciate the opportunity to serve very much!”

Since retiring from HCC in 2001, Cooper has remained active in her community. She was Membership Manager for the Museum of the Cherokee Indian for 11-1/2 years and also served on the “Charles George Memorial Project.” She wrote the history of “The Sherrill Cemetery” as well as the “History of Olivet United Methodist Church.”

Cooper is extremely active in the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and has served as Chair or Co-Chair of the Great Smoky Mountains Chapter’s annual banquet every year since 2009.

“Joyce Cooper is a tireless advocate for our students and our community, and we are honored to have her join our Board of Trustees,” said Dr. Don Tomas, SCC President.

Another lifelong educator, Sylva-resident Ken Henke, was sworn in for a new term during the July 23 meeting. The former Smoky Mountain High principal retired in 2001 and served as Chair of Jackson County Board of Education from 2004 until 2018.

Henke’s current term on SCC’s board runs through 2028.

Rotating off the board were Dr. Beth Tyson Lofquist of Sylva, who previously served as Vice-Chair, and Franklin-resident Gary Shields, who had served as an SCC trustee since 2011 and is currently Chair of the Macon County Board of Commissioners.

Also at the July 23 meeting, Mark R. Jones of Cashiers was elected as Chair, and Luke D. Hyde of Bryson City was elected Vice Chair.

For more information about Southwestern, visit SouthwesternCC.edu, call (828) 339-4000 or drop by your nearest SCC location.