Area dance studio under new ownership by an EBCI member

Special to the One Feather

Brittany Fuller, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from Tsisqwohi (Birdtown), has recently taken over ownership of two local dance studios in Bryson City, N.C. and Robbinsville, N.C., formerly known as Pirouettes Dance and Cheer Academy. Under the new ownership, the studios have been renamed Leap of Faith Performing Arts.

Fuller stated, “For those of you who do not know me, my name is Brittany Fuller (maiden name is Brittany Long). My parents are Michelle and Robert Smith, and the late Jim Long. I have been married to my husband, Chris, for 14 years and we have three daughters. During the day, you will find me at Kaleidoscope Dreams Daycare in the Birdtown Community where I am the director. This daycare is actually a family-owned business that my mom and aunt opened back in 1999! I grew up learning how to take care of children and how to operate a business, which are two pretty important qualities that I am going to need for this new endeavor. Working with tiny humans is something that I am very passionate about, so I am thankful that I am able to do what I do.”

Leap of Faith Performing Arts offers the following classes: Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Turns/Leaps, Modern, Lyrical, Contemporary, Tumbling, and Tiny Classes for toddlers. We also have Competitive Dance and Competitive Cheer (Galaxy Cheer)

Fuller said, “I would like to thank my husband and our girls for their love and support of this decision. Also my mom, Michelle, and aunt, Paulette, for teaching me how to run a successful business and for allowing me all the opportunities y’all have given me over the years. I’d also like to thank Haylee for her support and guidance, and for being a great friend and teacher as well. I am also thankful for the staff of Pirouettes for sticking with me and for being patient and supportive. But above all, I would like to thank God for all the blessings I have been given in my life, and for allowing me this opportunity.

At this time I would like to formally invite you all to take this Leap of Faith with us all by joining our Dance and Cheer community! On behalf of all the staff and students at Leap of Faith Performing Arts, we welcome you to our family!”

Leap of Faith Performing Arts (formerly Pirouettes Dance and Cheer Academy) are located at 1093 Main Street in Bryson City, and 680 Tallulah Road in Robbinsville. Info: (828) 788-6058 or lfpa7124@gmail.com