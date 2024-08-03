August is National Immunization Awareness Month

Submitted by Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority

Note: In partnership with the Cherokee One Feather, EBCI Tribal Option is launching a new column in the first edition of every month to raise awareness around health campaigns and priorities impacting members of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians.

August marks Immunization Awareness Month, a national health observance practiced by EBCI Tribal Option to advocate for protecting patients of all ages against immunization-preventable diseases through regular immunization. This observance is integrated into Tribal Option’s “Eat Well, Play Well, Stay Well” campaign as it encourages the wellness of each patient and their community.

With back to school coming up, it is important to be aware of what routine immunizations may be required for children for their return to school or for any sports they may play. Doing so can prevent your children and their peers from getting and spreading immunization-preventable illnesses.

Catching up on routine immunizations is imperative for individuals of all ages, including adults and infants. For adults, it is recommended to receive the influenza vaccine yearly and ensure they are not due for any other vaccinations that wear off from childhood over time. Immunizations are crucial for infants as they can provide protection from life-threatening diseases before exposure and strengthen their immune systems.

The World Health Organization has recently estimated that immunization prevents about 3.5-5 million deaths per year from life-threatening diseases. It is encouraged that you talk to your physician about any routine immunizations that you and your children may need, especially as the back-to-school season approaches.

This August let’s ensure the safety of ourselves, our loved ones, and our community by catching up on routine immunizations so we can continue to “Eat Well, Stay Well, and Play Well” together, while preventing the risk of spreading these preventable illnesses. We wish you and your family a great transition back to school!

The CDC has created recommended schedules for childhood immunizations that are linked below. However, it is to be used as a general guideline for scheduling immunizations; it is recommended to speak with your physician before receiving immunizations to ensure which are needed.

About EBCI Tribal Option

EBCI Tribal Option is an Indian Managed Care Entity (IMCE) contracted with NCDHHS to participate in North Carolina Medicaid. EBCI Tribal Option assists approximately 5,000 Tribal-eligible Medicaid beneficiaries, primarily in Cherokee, Haywood, Swain, Jackson, and Graham counties through providing managed care. For more information, visit EBCITribalOption.com.