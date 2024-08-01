Planning Board holds July meeting

By MATTILYNN SNEED

One Feather Intern Reporter

The Planning Board of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) met Tuesday, July 30 to hear monthly updates from Becky Bowe, the manager of EBCI Project Management Office. Commissioners in attendance included Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) Chairman Mike Parker, Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) Rep. Boyd Owle, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Rep. Richard French, Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Michael Stamper, Elawodi (Yellowhill) Rep. Tom Wahnetah, EBCI Secretary of Commerce Sean Ross, Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B Ensley, Pat Oocumma, and Terri Henry.

Bowe began her presentation with an update on the Soco Falls trail renovations. Trail construction is complete, and the pedestrian bridge is scheduled to be completed next week. Bowe said the construction crew has experienced some delays due to frequent rain. The next step for the project will be improvements to the parking area. Project Managment will issue a request for proposals as Tribal Construction does not have the manpower to complete the project themselves, Bowe said. The new trailhead and parking area are scheduled to open in the fall, weather permitting.

Bids opened for the Cherokee Post Office repairs and expansion July 16. Bowe said the bids were coming in a bit higher than what they had budgeted for, and Project Managment is negotiating with the low bidder to get the cost closer to what was originally budgeted for. Construction is set to begin in September 2024 and be completed April 2025.

The lot on Whitewater Drive that once housed a campground will become Riverview Greenspace. Current plans outline a walking trail, fishing platform, restrooms, and a playground. Construction Management is accepting submittals for a construction manager at risk to oversee the greenspace and the new Cherokee Indian Police Department Evidence Building. A contractor will be selected Aug 14. Construction should start on the greenspace in October 2024 with the evidence building following behind. The greenspace is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2025 and the evidence building in early 2026.

The downtown water feature project will not begin until after Labor Day to avoid disrupting local businesses and parking during the busy season. Tribal Construction will start the project with demolition and repair of any damaged piping. A TERO contractor will complete the concrete work and installation of the water feature.

Construction Management had a work session July 1 to discuss options for the old high school sight, and the design phase is set to begin fall 2024. The current plan includes improvements to the existing football field, track, and stickball field, and new bathrooms. A 60,000 square foot multipurpose recreation building will be added, with 9 basketball courts, volleyball courts, and an equestrian ring. Bowes says the outdoor space is phase 1 and scheduled to be ready by next year’s fair.

The Ceremonial Grounds project has seen some slowdowns due to the rainy summer, Bowes said. Designs are set to be completed November 2024. Construction should begin early next year, and completion is expected by late summer or early fall of 2025. Rep. Wahnetah said he wanted to be sure that the landscape design for this project did not include any invasive species of trees and shrubs. Bowes confirmed that this was taken into consideration during the planning process. She addressed a few other concerns, saying that the rendering was not the most recent version and a covered area for social dance and storage facilities were part of the plan.

Construction Management will start planning and designing for the John Crowe Sports Complex in September 2024. Part of the project will center around improving existing facilities, and part will address the possibility of expansion. Expansion would require the removal of a large hill on the property. Bowes said they are working with Jackson County and an outside firm to lay out project plans.

Other projects under Construction Management’s oversight that Bowe’s says are starting soon are upgrades to the trout hatchery, and renovations at Cherokee Fire Stations 2 and 3.