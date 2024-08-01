OBITUARY: Larry Douglas Armachain Jr

Larry Douglas Armachain Jr., 42, of Cherokee passed away July 28, 2024, after an extended illness. He was born Jan. 31, 1982, to the late Larry Armachain and Pearl Wolfe. He was a crafter who was very adept at carving, and beadwork.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by three siblings, Kassie Driver, Cody DeCoteau, and Keith Littlewolf Armachain; paternal grandparents, Ned Hill and Stacy Armachain; maternal grandparents, Eli and Irene Wolfe; and an uncle, Glenn Wolfe

He is survived by his sons, Casey Armachain and Wesley Jordan Wildcatt; his mother, Pearl Wolfe; one grandchild, Tonoli Tushka; an uncle, Robert Runningwolfe; two aunts, Mary Lambert, Berdina Salazar; nieces and nephews, Tristen, Kitty, Izzy,Timothy, Alex, and J-Bo; special cousins, Jr. Wachacha, Jamie Walkingstick, Jeff Frady; and a host of nieces nephews and extended family.

Pallbearers will be Timothy Lossie, Alexzaya Lossie, Raven Tramper, Reno Wachacha, Joshua Bushyhead, Valentine Villagomez, Casey Armachain, and Wesley Wildcatt.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Big Cove Pentecostal Holiness Church at 1 p.m. Pastor Anne French will be officiating the services. Burial will follow at the Wolfe Family Cemetery.