EBCI members present on mask making at Western Carolina University

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – On the evening of Thursday, April 11, two Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) members, Davy Arch and Driver Blythe, gave a presentation on the history of Cherokee mask making at the Mountain Heritage Center at Tali Tsisgwayahi (Two Sparrows Place) on the campus of Western Carolina University (WCU).

Blythe, a graduate student at WCU pursuing his Master of Arts in History on the Cherokee Studies track, spoke about the importance of preserving the art of mask making.

“This is more than an art. There is cultural, traditional, ceremonial, and spiritual aspect to this art,” Blythe said. “Masks were used for more than just selling at a craft store. They painted a picture in dances, they were doctored for protection, and offered a visual gateway into storytelling.”

Arch, a tribal elder and mask maker for 50 years, shared his experience on what it means to be a mask carver.

Arch started out carving under the mentorship of legendary mask maker, Sim Jessan. Arch stated that he was blessed and fortunate to have his masks featured around the world, spanning from Washington, D.C., to Japan. Arch also shared that he likes the wood to tell the story and determine where the mask design goes.

Blythe presented a mask from renowned mask carver, William Lossie, to Davy Arch as a gift. Additionally, Arch and Blythe were able to bring together three masks from three generations of the Long family: Will West Long, Allen Long, and Will Long.