OBITUARY: Donald Smith Raby

Donald Smith Raby, 88, of Whittier, went home to be with the Lord Friday evening March 29, 2024 after a period of declining health. A native and a lifelong resident of Jackson County, he was the son of the late Ted and Evelyn Raby.

Donald retired from the housekeeping department at the Holiday Inn. He faithfully attended Hyatts Chapel Baptist Church in Whittier until his health declined. He enjoyed farming and spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, John Raby, Thomas “Tink” Raby, Lorraine Beck, Janie Waldroop, Buford Raby, and JD Raby.

He is survived by his sisters, Lottie (Jack) Beck of Cherokee, Opal Johnson of Easley, S.C., Linda Hughes of Pickens, S.C., Ruth Ammons of Bryson City, Brenda (Henry) Jones of Whittier; brothers, Roger (Helen) Raby of Cherokee, Jerry (Missy) Raby of Whittier, and Robert (Mary) Raby of Pickens, S.C.

36 Nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4 at Hyatts Chapel Baptist Church with Pastor Eugene Ridley and Rev. Eddie Stillwell officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the Service at The Church. Burial will follow in Sherrill Cemetery.

The family would like to give special thanks to Tsali Care Center and Brandy Helton, Skyland Care Center, Four Seasons Hospice and Harris Regional Hospital nursing staff on the 2nd floor, for all their love and caring support and prayers.