CCS School Board holds meeting on March 18  

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) met on Monday, March 18 in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order at 4:44 p.m. by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson.

Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Yellowhill rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Big Y rep.; Micah Swimmer, Painttown rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Big Cove rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Birdtown rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wolftown rep.; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Dr. Jo Ray, HR director; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; Ashley Leonard, attorney; and Michael Stamper, Tribal Council representative. Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent, had an excused absence.

The opening prayer was led by Hyatt. The previous meeting minutes from Feb. 20 were approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta.

The agenda was approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta.

Candi Ross, family services manager for Qualla Boundary Head Start (QBHS), and Amanda Bradley, parent coordinator for QBHS, shared information regarding the transition from Head Start to kindergarten for children with disabilities and autism and promoted their upcoming Cherokee Autism Celebration on April 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p,m.

Michele Galloway, Hope Center director, shared that Nicole Efird, CCS Pre-K teacher received the 2024 North Carolina Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the Year Award. Efird will attend the National Farm Bureau Convention in June and will be in the running for National Teacher of the Year.

Galloway also shared the books that she and Laura Pinnix, CCS Cherokee language director, collaborated on that are written in Cherokee language titled, “Creatures of the Smokies.” Galloway gave a copy to the board members and said this is the first of many books they plan to create to feature Cherokee faces, stories and language.

The consent agenda was approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Hyatt. The following resolutions were approved from the consent agenda:

24-129: Brianna Smith Bynum is approved as the Varsity Women’s Softball Volunteer for the 2023-24 season.

24-130: Laura Bottchenbaugh be approved as the CMS Softball Assistant Coach.

Reed-Cooper made a motion to enter closed session at 5:30 p.m., seconded by Lambert. The board exited closed session at 7:42 p.m.

The board adjourned at 7:45 p.m.