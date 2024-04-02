CCS School Board holds joint meeting with Swain Co.

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

BRYSON CITY, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) met on Monday, March 4, 2024, in a joint, special called meeting with the School Board of Swain County Schools (SCS) in the Swain East Media Center. The meeting was called to order at 4:52 p.m. by SCS Board Member Cody White and CCS Chairperson Jennifer Thompson.

CCS members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Yellowhill rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Big Y rep.; Micah Swimmer, Painttown rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Big Cove rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Birdtown rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wolftown rep.; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; and Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent.

SCS members present were Mark Sale, superintendent; Cody White; Mitchell Carson; Gerald McKinney; Lisa Loftis; Robert “RL” Taylor; and Sarah Bradley.

The opening prayer was led by SCS Superintendent Mark Sale.

Payne shared program updates for CCS, including two Cultural Days of Caring for the CCS staff in the fall and spring, and an upcoming five-day overnight camp for 12-15 students to learn life skills such as meal prepping, budgeting, gardening, auto maintenance, and Cherokee cultural values.

Girty shared that four students for CCS Career and Technical Education (CTE) recently travelled to Hawaii learn more about cultural incorporation in CTE curriculum. Girty added that teachers are receiving cultural activities, blended learning and language classes to help them incorporate Cherokee culture in classrooms.

Girty also noted that CCS is partnering with the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) and CIPD Attorney Cody White to revise and change CCS policies.

Sale shared that SCS is glad to have Sarah Bradley on board working with kindergarten through fifth grade students once a week in Cherokee culture, language and history.

The boards reviewed the Swain County Schools and Cherokee Central Schools cooperative agreement. White motioned to approve the agreement, and SCS school board unanimously approved.

Reed-Cooper motion to approve, with a second by Lambert, with CCS school board also approving unanimously.

The meeting adjourned at 5:35pm.