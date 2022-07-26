OBITUARY: Florence L. Bradley

Florence L. Bradley, age 73, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Harris Regional Hospital after an extended illness.

She is the daughter of the late Rev. Thomas Lambert and Marilyn Lambert.

She is survived by her children, Lehmann A. Bradley and Nicki Bradley, both of Cherokee; two grandchildren, Dakota Bradley and Ty Bradley; brothers, Jim Lambert (Julie) and John Carson Lambert (Deb); and sister, Mia Faye Lambert.

Florence was also preceded in death by her husband, Russell R. Bradley; daughter, Nikole Bradley; and brothers, Mark Lambert and Tommy Lambert.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 27 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home, beginning at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. with Rev. Mike Moore officiating. Burial will be in the Bradley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.