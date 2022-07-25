OBITUARY: Andrew Jessen Bradley

Andrew Jessen Bradley, age 44, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Harris Regional Hospital after an extended illness.

He is survived by his mother, Wendy Bradley; brothers, Calvin Bradley and Roland Bradley; one niece and one nephew; two aunts; and special Cousins, Terry Bradley and Manuel Watty.

Andrew was preceded in death by his father, Walter Bradley; brother, Walter Bradley Jr.; grandparents, Wally and Jessen Watty and Henry and Helen Bradley.

Andrew loved to fish, play the guitar,r and entertain people with his jokes and stories.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 26 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home, beginning at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.