OBITUARY: Alice Brown Lewis

Jul 20, 2022

Alice Brown Lewis, 70, of the Snowbird Community, went home to be with the Lord Monday, July 18, 2022 surrounded by her family and friends.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Annie Conseen Brown.

She was a member of the Church of the Lamb.

Alice was preceded in death by her brothers, Mark, Moody, and Louis Brown.

She is survived by her husband, Harry Lewis; two sons, Aaron Lewis and wife Kaley of Robbinsville, Robby Lewis and wife Shayla of Robbinsville; five grandchildren, Jacob Lewis and wife Hannah, Summer Lewis, She-li Lewis, Wyatt Lewis, Hayden Lewis; three great grandchildren, Jordan Lewis, Addilyn Black, Ezra Lewis; brother, Jim Welch and wife Antonia; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Church of the Lamb. Henry Ethridge and Dave Allen will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

A reception will follow the service.

 