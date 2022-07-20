OBITUARY: Alice Brown Lewis

Alice Brown Lewis, 70, of the Snowbird Community, went home to be with the Lord Monday, July 18, 2022 surrounded by her family and friends.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Annie Conseen Brown.

She was a member of the Church of the Lamb.

Alice was preceded in death by her brothers, Mark, Moody, and Louis Brown.

She is survived by her husband, Harry Lewis; two sons, Aaron Lewis and wife Kaley of Robbinsville, Robby Lewis and wife Shayla of Robbinsville; five grandchildren, Jacob Lewis and wife Hannah, Summer Lewis, She-li Lewis, Wyatt Lewis, Hayden Lewis; three great grandchildren, Jordan Lewis, Addilyn Black, Ezra Lewis; brother, Jim Welch and wife Antonia; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Church of the Lamb. Henry Ethridge and Dave Allen will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

A reception will follow the service.