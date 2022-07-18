Weekday closure for pedestrians and motorists at Greenbrier for roadway repair 

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have implemented a full closure of the Greenbrier area during the week, Monday through Thursday, to accommodate road repairs through July 28. This temporary closure is necessary to ensure the safety of visitors and efficient operations of heavy equipment along the roadway

The area will be open to motorists up to the Greenbrier Ranger Station on the weekends, Friday through Sunday. Pedestrians and cyclists can go to beyond this point on the weekends for approximately two miles to the intersection with Ramsey Prong Road. No access is allowed beyond this point due to unsafe road conditions.

The temporary closure continues to include Ramsey Prong Road, Porters Creek Road, Ramsey Cascades Trail, Porters Creek Trail, Greenbrier Picnic Area, Greenbrier Picnic Pavilion, and Backcountry Campsites 31, 32, and 33. Old Settlers, Brushy Mountain, and Grapeyard Ridge Trails remain open, but hikers must access them from parking lots near the Greenbrier entrance or from other areas on the park.

For more information about temporary road closures across the park, please visit the park website at http://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm .