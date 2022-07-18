OBITUARY: Joshua Brent “Cubby” Squirrel

Joshua Brent “Cubby” Squirrel, 35, of Cherokee passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of Helen Groenewold of Cherokee and the late Joshua Squirrel, Jr.

He was a graduate of Cherokee High School and attended Southwestern Community College. He was an Indian Dancer and attended Pow Wows and other competitions in several states. He enjoyed football and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Marilyn, Theodore and Damiyn Squirrel, and Kendrick Jose’-Lee Gonzalez.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bethabara Baptist Church. Brother Dan Conseen will officiate with burial in the Birdtown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at the church.